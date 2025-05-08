‘Pahalgam attack was the original escalation’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

The Pahalgam attack marked the initial escalation in the recent tensions, and Operation Sindoor was only a response to this attack, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Indian forces responded to this escalation with a measured and precise action, he said.

During discussions at the United Nations Security Council regarding the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan opposed naming The Resistance Front (TRF), despite the group claiming responsibility for the attack twice, said the secretary. India’s response was non-escalatory and targeted only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, avoiding any military installations.

There has been considerable unfounded disinformation from across the border. Pakistan has attempted to deny any involvement in terrorist activities, despite its well-known reputation as a hub of global terrorism, he said. The country has supported cross-border terrorism for years and is home to many terrorists proscribed by the United States.

India had previously offered cooperation and shared evidence linking Pakistani terrorists to various attacks. However, Pakistan has consistently stonewalled these efforts. India believes that Pakistan uses the evidence provided only to clear its own path, said Misri.

“Pakistan is trying to wash its hands off any terrorist activities. Its reputation as an epicentre of global terrorism is well-known. It has pursued cross-border terrorism for years. It is home to many US-proscribed terrorists,” he said.