Pahalgam terror attack: In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan bans Indian songs on FM radio stations

In the wake of escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has ceased airing Indian songs on its FM radio stations. The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) announced that all Indian music will be taken off FM stations across the country with immediate effect.

Backing the move, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar called it a powerful gesture during difficult times. "The patriotic gesture of PBA is highly appreciated and reflects the collective sentiment of the entire nation," he said.

The development comes after India blocked the Instagram accounts of several popular Pakistani actors, including Hania Amir and Mahira Khan. This move coincides with India banning 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Samaa TV, ARY News, and Dawn News, accused of spreading provocative content.

Pakistan also closed its airspace to Indian airliners and halted all trade with India, even through third countries. This decision comes in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that India attributes to cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan.

The Pahalgam attack resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mainly tourists, who were targeted based on their religion.

In the wake of this assault, the Indian government announced severe measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari border, and a downgrade in diplomatic relations. Pakistan has deemed any move to stop water flow as an "act of war," indicating the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, popular Pakistani artists, including Mahira Khan, have expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Mahira Khan, who debuted in Bollywood with "Raees" alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2017, said: "My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

The attack has further strained cultural exchanges between the two nations. No Pakistani actor has worked in the Indian film industry since the 2016 Uri attack.