‘Pakistan is useful’: Top Canadian voice reveals why US aids Islamabad, ignores New Delhi

Why does the U.S. reward Pakistan—with its terror ties and authoritarian streak—while lecturing democratic India? In a searing podcast, Dr. Jordan Peterson offers the unvarnished answer: “Pakistan is useful.”

The Canadian psychologist and cultural critic tore into decades of U.S. foreign policy, accusing Washington of prioritizing strategic access over democratic values. “It bordered the Soviet sphere. It gave the U.S. a foothold near China. It offered a channel into Afghanistan,” Peterson said. “And in the end, that usefulness trumped any concerns about democracy, religious extremism, or terrorism.”

He drew a stark comparison: India, with its free elections, pluralism, and independent courts, gets pressure and criticism. Pakistan, which “harbored terrorists, suppressed dissent, and manipulated global sympathy,” receives billions in aid and weapons.

“You feel like your country, despite doing the hard work... is constantly judged by standards no one else is held to,” Peterson said, echoing frustration from within India. “It isn’t just unfair, it’s insulting.”

Recalling the 1980s, he noted that “the U.S. armed and trained militants in Pakistan who would later turn into the Taliban.” When those forces destabilized the region, America’s posture didn’t shift—“it simply evolved.”

For Peterson, this isn’t hypocrisy—it’s strategy. “If a partner gives us access, information, or leverage, we’ll support them—no matter the cost to their people or neighbors.”

His conclusion is chillingly blunt: “Usefulness trumps righteousness.” Democracies like India may expect solidarity from the West, he said, but what they get is scrutiny—while authoritarian allies get cash.

“Global superpowers don’t sacrifice. They calculate. They invest. And they abandon investments that no longer yield high returns.”