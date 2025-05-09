'Pakistani drone onslaught lasted 35 mins in J&K': No loss of life, no injuries, say top officials

High-level sources confirmed that the drone and missile attack over Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night lasted approximately 35 minutes—from around 8:45 PM to 9:20 PM.



Despite the intense aerial engagement and visible blackouts across multiple zones, top officials told India Today that there were no injuries, loss of life, or damage to installations reported. However, blackouts continue across many affected areas as a security measure.

The attack was part of a massive escalation in hostilities, with Pakistan launching strikes on multiple Indian states just hours after its foiled attempt to target 15 cities. Alongside Jammu and Kashmir, strategic areas in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab also came under threat. Explosions in Jammu shortly before 9 PM, followed by sirens and emergency power cuts, signalled the activation of India’s air defence grid. Locals captured streaks of light across the sky as Air Defence Units intercepted incoming drones and missiles in real time.

According to the Defence Ministry, military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were specifically targeted using Pakistani-origin drones and missile systems along the International Border. Eight missiles were fired toward critical military zones in RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar—locations with dense security infrastructure. All were successfully intercepted.

In Rajasthan, Pakistani drones were intercepted near Jaisalmer, while another was neutralised near Sir Creek in Gujarat. The Defence Ministry stated that all threats were neutralised using both kinetic and non-kinetic measures in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No material losses were recorded.