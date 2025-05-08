Major blast in Peshawar as India strikes deep inside Pakistan, hits Lahore, Sialkot

A powerful blast was reported in Peshawar late Thursday as India launched a massive counter-attack on Pakistan following attempted cross-border drone and missile strikes earlier this evening. A second explosion was reported just 20 km from the residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, according to reports. Indian missiles targeted key locations across Pakistan including Lahore, Sialkot, and Karachi.

Government sources said that Indian forces fired missiles towards Pakistan. Reports also suggest that a Pakistani pilot has been captured, though official confirmation is awaited.

Additionally, a Pakistan Air Force AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft was reportedly shot down inside Pakistan's Punjab. Three Pakistani fighter jets have also been brought down, including one near Pokhran’s Lathi in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.

The Indian Army confirmed attempted attacks on several military bases. Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today, the ministry said. "The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people,” said PRO Defence Jammu.

Also, India's S-400 air defence system shot down eight incoming Pakistani missiles. Blasts were reported near the Khundroo ordnance depot in South Kashmir as well. No casualties have been reported so far in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level review and spoke with the Directors General of key paramilitary forces including the BSF, CRPF, and ITBP as the situation escalated.

India has since activated its full-spectrum air defence architecture, deploying both long-range and close-range systems. In addition to the S-400, India has brought into operation the L-70 anti-aircraft guns and the ZSU-23-4 Schilka systems.