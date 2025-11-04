Pakistan's 27th Amendment: Will Pak Army chief Asim Munir get more powers? Here's what we know

Pakistan’s government is considering a sweeping set of constitutional changes, including establishing a separate Constitutional Court and formally recognising the military rank of Field Marshal. The proposed 27th Amendment could have significant implications for judicial independence, provincial powers, and the tenure of Army chief General Asim Munir.

Officials note discussions are ongoing, but legal experts and opposition voices warn the proposals may undermine the existing constitutional framework and consolidate authority within the executive and military, as per media reports.

A key feature is the creation of a Constitutional Court, distinct from the Supreme Court, to interpret laws and fundamental rights. Proponents say this will ease the courts' workload and ensure quicker justice. However, senior lawyer Hassan Abdullah Niazi has warned that the move is “entirely susceptible to political pressure” and could “allow members of the executive to operate as judges, weaken provincial autonomy and expand the role of the military.”

The government is also reportedly considering new powers to transfer judges through an executive-dominated body, a change critics see as a further threat to judicial autonomy. These moves come amid proposals to roll back provincial rights, potentially reversing the decentralisation achieved under the 18th Amendment of 2010.

The amendment seeks to constitutionally define and protect the Field Marshal rank, which currently lacks legal recognition. This could secure and extend General Munir’s tenure. Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, confirmed that discussions are underway but formal work has not begun.

General Munir’s growing public profile, including recognition by Donald Trump as “my favourite Field Marshal,” has placed his position at the centre of the amendment debate and raised concerns about the military’s influence in governance.

The amendment also proposes returning legislative control over education and population planning to the federal government, which critics argue may dilute provincial autonomy.

While the government insists any changes will “not endanger democracy” and will require consensus, constitutional expert Barrister Ali Tahir has warned that the existing constitutional structure is at risk of “complete demolition.”

With opposition and legal experts voicing concerns, the debate around Pakistan’s 27th Amendment highlights ongoing tensions over the balance of power between civilian institutions and the military.