'Pay for clean air in Delhi? Learn Kannada & settle in Bengaluru': X user's suggestion to Delhiites 

As Delhi continues to face severe air quality, a Bengaluru user has taken it to X (formerly Twitter), making a suggestion for Delhi people. Now, since Bengaluru is enjoying relatively cleaner air with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels between 60 and 80, the user humorously suggested, "It’s time to learn Kannada and permanently settle in Bengaluru," highlighting the stark contrast to Delhi's ongoing battle with severe pollution.

In the national capital, air quality remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with thick smog enveloping the city. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an alarming AQI of 488 as of 8 AM, indicating hazardous conditions, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or heart issues.

The user also noted, "Clean air is a fundamental human right, but in Delhi, you have to pay for it with an additional 18 percent GST," reflecting the frustration many residents feel about the city's air quality crisis.

Clean air is a Fundamental human right.



But in delhi, you have to pay for the clean air too with an additional 18% GST.



It’s time to learn Kannada and permanently settle in Bengaluru where AQI ranges 60-80. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yEWJr1zeyZ — Ray (@sde_ray) November 19, 2024

Responses to the post varied, with some users expressing concern about the potential influx of people to Bengaluru.

One user, Astha Kohli, warned, "If everyone moves there, Bengaluru might become like Delhi-NCR." Another user, Rohan, acknowledged the appeal of Bengaluru's air quality but remarked on the challenges of learning a new language.

In further comments, the conversation became more about language than air quality. One user commented, "Don't Impose kannada on us when we are not imposing hindi on all of our South Indian states brothers n sisters residing in North India."

A second user commented, "I don't know what is the obsession about that one language, or may be Kanada people are like lets teach kanada to others so that we might not forget it."

In contrast to Delhi's struggles, Bengaluru's AQI currently stands at 159, indicating moderate air quality. However, residents with respiratory conditions are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities.

Political figures are also weighing in on the situation. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the central government for its inaction regarding Delhi's pollution, stating that the capital is the most polluted city in the world, making it "nearly uninhabitable" from November to January and barely liveable throughout the rest of the year. Tharoor described the ongoing crisis as "unconscionable," urging for immediate and effective measures to address the air quality issues plaguing the city.

