Artificial rain to combat air pollution? Delhi minister writes to Centre as AQI touches 500

Delhi air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the Centre to convene an emergency meeting to tackle the issue of deteriorating air quality. On Tuesday, as many as eight stations reported an AQI of 500, which is far beyond the ‘severe plus’ category, the marking for which begins at 450. The other stations also reported an AQI marking of nearly 500, taking the overall air quality index of the city to 492.

Tuesday’s air quality was worse than Monday’s which had recorded the worst air quality of the season till then.

Minister Gopal Rai, in a press conference, said that the Centre is yet to act on the Delhi government’s repeated requests to allow artificial rain in the national capital. He said he will once again write to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

He reiterated the measures taken by the Delhi government to tackle air pollution. The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions are already in place. Moreover, in a scathing rebuke, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to continue the GRAP-4 measures till further orders – even if the air quality improves.

As per the GRAP-4 measures, restrictions have been imposed on private vehicles and trucks that will allow fewer numbers of vehicles entering the city.

"We are consulting specialists to explore measures to reduce the smog. One of the solutions under consideration is artificial rain, which can help settle pollutants and clear the air," Rai said, adding that the Union Environment Minister is yet to respond to the repeated requests to call an emergency meeting to allow artificial rain.

"If the central government cannot act, then their (environment) minister should resign," he added, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Rai said that the Delhi government is prepared to work alongside the central government but the Centre must take a lead, and involve experts from IIT Kanpur. The process involves permissions and collaborations with various central departments, he said.

The minister also said that not only Delhi, GRAP-4 measures should be implemented across the entire North India.