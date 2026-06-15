Petrol, diesel prices today (June 15, 2026): Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Fuel prices across India held steady on June 15 after a price hike on May 25. Global crude markets remain on edge amid tensions in West Asia and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



As a result of the May 25 price rise, petrol rates have gone up by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel by ₹2.71 per litre as oil marketing companies work to recover losses built up for months.

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In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. Prices remain higher in Mumbai, where petrol is selling at ₹111.18 per litre and diesel at about ₹97.83 per litre. In major cities such as Bengaluru and Kolkata, petrol prices remain above Rs 100 per litre, while diesel prices remain below Rs 100.

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Fuel prices in key cities (June 15)

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre) Delhi 102.12 95.20 Hyderabad 115.69 103.82 Kolkata 113.47 99.82 Mumbai 111.18 97.83 Bengaluru 110.89 98.80 Chennai 107.87 99.66

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What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

A combination of global, economic, and domestic factors shapes fuel prices at the pump. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

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The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.