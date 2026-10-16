Petrol, diesel prices today (October 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

MUST READ: Wholesale inflation rises to 11.39% in September from August's 9.9% on higher fuel, food prices

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities.

City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.76 99.55 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23

The recent volatility in global crude oil prices reflects continued concerns over Middle East supply disruptions and the security of key oil infrastructure and shipping routes. While expectations of higher Russian diesel exports could help ease some supply pressures, geopolitical uncertainties continue to influence international energy markets.

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Despite fluctuations in crude oil prices, India’s oil marketing companies remain under pressure as retail petrol and diesel prices have largely remained unchanged. ICRA estimated that state-run OMCs were facing marketing margins of minus ₹8 per litre on petrol and minus ₹9 per litre on diesel in September, resulting in combined daily losses of around ₹530 crore. Sustained increases in international oil prices could further strain these margins if retail fuel rates remain unchanged.

What this means for you

Despite Brent crude reaching $104.4 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

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For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers should monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes vary even within the same state, leading to differences in retail fuel prices.