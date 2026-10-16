Petrol, diesel prices today (October 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Petrol and diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 16, even as global crude oil prices eased from recent highs. Brent crude fell to around $105.8 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined to $97.71 per barrel in early trade. The decline followed a rise in the previous session, driven by concerns over supply disruptions after renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi targets and continued risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
For Indian consumers, state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, have continued to keep regular petrol and diesel prices unchanged. However, international oil price volatility remains a concern for fuel retailers, as India imports a large share of its crude oil requirements. If global prices remain elevated, the country's oil import bill and pressure on oil marketing companies' margins could increase, even as retail fuel rates remain stable for now.