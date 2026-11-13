Supreme Court on 500g gold rule: Why married women may still need to explain the source of jewellery

The High Court had relied on the fact that the woman and her unmarried daughter together possessed 646.400 grams of gold jewellery, below the combined 750-gram threshold specified in the Income Tax Department's non-seizure guidelines.

However, the Supreme Court held that compliance with these guidelines was not sufficient to explain assets allegedly disproportionate to known sources of income.

“Merely showing certain press releases and circulars permitting the holding of gold to a certain extent will not amount to accounting for the possession of the said assets,” the bench said.

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Why the 500-gram rule remains

The 500-gram reference comes from a 1994 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) instruction, while a Finance Ministry press release dated December 1, 2016, reiterated the government's position on jewellery seizure.

Under these administrative guidelines, gold jewellery and ornaments up to 500 grams for a married woman, 250 grams for an unmarried woman and 100 grams for a male member of a family are generally not seized during an income-tax search.

However, these quantities are not legal limits on how much gold an individual can own.

The Supreme Court drew a crucial distinction between protection against seizure during an income-tax search and the obligation to explain the source of assets in a disproportionate-assets investigation.

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The CBDT guidelines address seizure procedures. They do not establish that jewellery was acquired from lawful or accounted-for sources.

Simply possessing jewellery within the prescribed non-seizure limits, therefore, cannot automatically serve as an explanation when authorities allege that a person's assets exceed their known sources of income.

What it means for families

The judgment does not mean that every married woman possessing 500 grams or less of gold must now produce purchase bills or explain every ornament to tax authorities.

The ruling concerns a disproportionate-assets case under anti-corruption law, where the source of wealth was under scrutiny.

Families can legally own more gold than the quantities specified in the CBDT guidelines. Jewellery may be acquired through legitimate purchases, inheritance, marriage gifts or family transfers, subject to applicable tax laws.

The important distinction is that the amount of gold a person owns and the ability to explain its source are separate legal considerations.

The Finance Ministry has previously clarified that authorised officers may also consider family customs, traditions and circumstances when deciding whether to seize jewellery exceeding the indicative quantities during a search.

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What should gold owners do now?

The ruling does not impose a universal requirement to maintain purchase invoices for every piece of family jewellery. However, keeping records can help establish the source of gold if questions arise during tax proceedings or other investigations.

Preserve purchase records: Keep jewellery invoices, payment receipts and relevant bank statements, particularly for recent purchases.

Document inherited and gifted jewellery: Retain wills, gift deeds, family settlement documents and other available records that help explain how jewellery was acquired.

Maintain a jewellery inventory: Record the approximate weight, description, acquisition date and source of significant pieces.

Retain supporting evidence: Wedding photographs and family records may help corroborate explanations involving traditional gifts or ancestral jewellery, although they may not independently establish the source of acquisition.

The key takeaway is that there is no blanket restriction on owning more than 500 grams of gold. The CBDT guideline concerns seizure during income-tax searches, while the Supreme Court's ruling reinforces the need to account for assets when their source is questioned in disproportionate-assets proceedings.