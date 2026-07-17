'Phunsukh Wangdu wasn't based on Sonam Wangchuk': Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots, urges activist to call off fast

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has broken his silence on educator and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike, expressing concern over his deteriorating health while also addressing the long-standing belief that his iconic 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was based on Wangchuk. Khan clarified that the connection between the film and the activist is a misconception, even as he extended his support and admiration for Wangchuk's work.

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Phunsukh Wangdu

Speaking about the popular assumption surrounding Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan said Sonam Wangchuk did not inspire the character. He explained, "Phunsukh Wangdu wasn't based on Sonam Wangchuk. That's a misconception."

Khan further added that Wangchuk's contribution to society does not need validation through a film character. "He doesn't have to be based on the character for us to respect him. What he has been doing is good work in any case," the actor said.

🚨 REPORTER : Your film was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. He is on fast.



AAMIR KHAN 🔥🔥 : No, the character in 3 Idiots had nothing to do with Sonam Wangchuk. We didn't even know about him when we were shooting the film.



Aamir stuns CJP 😭😂🔥

pic.twitter.com/QaLS5AIf6p — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 16, 2026

The clarification comes years after many viewers associated Wangchuk's work in education reform and innovation with the brilliant scientist portrayed by Aamir in the film.

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Expresses concern

Aamir also voiced concern over Wangchuk's health as the activist continues his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "All of us are very concerned about his health. I hope he ends his fast soon," Khan said, adding that the activist's well-being should be the priority.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast to press for his demands, drawing support from several public figures and activists. Reports indicate growing concerns over his physical condition as the protest continues.

ALSO READ: 'Don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die': 3 Idiots' Chatur urges public to notice Wangchuk's deteriorating health

Public perception

Since the release of 3 Idiots, Sonam Wangchuk has frequently been referred to as the "real-life Phunsukh Wangdu." Although aspects of his educational initiatives in Ladakh were often linked to the film, both Wangchuk and Aamir Khan have clarified that the character was not directly based on him.

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Despite distancing the film from Wangchuk's life, Aamir emphasised that the activist's achievements and commitment to education and environmental causes deserve recognition on their own merits.