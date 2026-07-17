Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
jobs
'Many come, many go': As ISRO prepares for a busy decade, Jitendra Singh dismisses reports of scientists exodus

'Many come, many go': As ISRO prepares for a busy decade, Jitendra Singh dismisses reports of scientists exodus

Jitendra Singh said the recent exits of ISRO scientists were administrative and routine. His remarks came as the Department of Space tightened approval for resignations while ISRO readies major missions.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 10:37 AM IST
'Many come, many go': As ISRO prepares for a busy decade, Jitendra Singh dismisses reports of scientists exodus His remarks come amid discussion in the space sector over the recent resignations and questions over whether they could affect ISRO’s ambitious roadmap.
SUMMARY
  • The minister said personnel movement is normal in large scientific organisations
  • He said new recruits continue joining even as some employees leave
  • Questions had surfaced over whether recent departures could hit future missions

Amid reports of the exit of around 100 top scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation in the last few months, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday sought to calm fears, saying the departures were part of an administrative process and did not point to any larger problem within the country’s premier space agency.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Responding to questions from reporters, Singh said there was “no controversy” surrounding the resignations. He said, “No, that is because that is for administrative reasons, so that the decision can be taken at a much more mature level,” while explaining the circumstances behind the exits.

The minister said ISRO has a large workforce and that movement of personnel is a routine feature in any major scientific organisation. “Many have gone, many have come,” Singh said, adding that the agency continues to bring in new talent even as some employees leave. “ISRO has a very large workforce. As people leave, many also join.”

His remarks come amid discussion in the space sector over the recent resignations and questions over whether they could affect ISRO’s ambitious roadmap. Singh, however, rejected suggestions of any institutional crisis and maintained that such movement is normal in an organisation of ISRO’s size.

Advertisement

The comments also come after the Department of Space issued an internal memo ordering that any resignation or voluntary retirement scheme requests will now be approved by the DoS.

ISRO is preparing for a busy phase, with several major missions and programmes planned over the next decade. These include the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, next-generation launch vehicles, advanced Earth observation satellites, planetary exploration missions and expanding collaboration with India’s private space industry.

The government has repeatedly said that strengthening India’s space ecosystem remains a priority, with reforms aimed at increasing private sector participation while allowing ISRO to focus on advanced research and strategic missions. Singh’s remarks underlined the government’s position that routine staff turnover will not affect ISRO’s long-term plans as it moves ahead with a series of complex space missions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today