‘Pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers’: BJP, BRS slams ruling Congress in Telangana over Allu Arjun arrest 

BJP and BRS criticised the ruling Congress in Telangana over the arrest of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, questioning how the Pushpa star was treated.

BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the actor deserved better treatment, while BRS Working President KT Rama Rao condemned the government's actions, accusing them of treating the star like a “common criminal”.

Kumar, in a post on X, claimed the National Award-winning actor was “taken straight from his bedroom” without even being given time to change, calling it a “disgraceful act of mismanagement and disrespect.”

“A star of his stature, who brought global recognition to Indian cinema, deserves better treatment,” said Kumar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Home.

He described the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya theatre, where Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 was released, as deeply unfortunate. Kumar argued that the incident highlighted the Congress government's failure to manage the massive crowd and handle such high-profile events properly.

“The real failure lies in the Congress government’s inability to make adequate arrangements for such events,” he added, calling the negligence and mishandling “unacceptable”. He stressed that Allu Arjun and his fans deserved dignity, not chaos.

Rama Rao also criticized the arrest, calling it “unwarranted and inappropriate” to treat the actor as a “common criminal”.

He took aim at the Congress government, saying the arrest was the “pinnacle of insecurity” from the ruling party. “I sympathise with the victims of the stampede, but who is truly at fault? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a criminal for something he isn’t directly responsible for is unjust,” Rao posted on X.

Rao emphasised the need for “respect” and “dignified conduct”, condemning the government’s alleged heavy-handedness.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was sentenced to 14 days in jail after being arrested in connection with a stampede outside a theatre in Hyderabad last week, where one woman lost her life. The incident, which took place on December 4, resulted in the tragic death of a 39-year-old woman and left her minor son in critical condition.

After police arrived at his residence, Arjun, alongside his personal bodyguard, was taken into custody amid heightened security measures. Video footage showing the actor, sporting a hoodie emblazoned with the phrase "Flower nahi, fire hai mein" — a popular line from his film — being led away by law enforcement has gained widespread attention on social media.

Meanwhile, veteran actor N Balakrishna called the arrest “unjust” and pledged to support Allu Arjun. Senior YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu also condemned the arrest, calling it unfair.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan added his voice, stating that actors are not responsible for safety protocols and should not be blamed for tragic incidents. His comments came shortly after Allu Arjun’s arrest in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of Pushpa 2.