'Planned conspiracy by Annamalai': DMK, BJP trade barbs over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed over 50 lives

The DMK has accused the BJP of being responsible for the tragic deaths in the Kallakurichi hooch incident, claiming that the methanol used to produce the illicit liquor was sourced from Puducherry, a state run by the BJP-led alliance.

A DMK leader described the incident as a “planned conspiracy by Annamalai.”

Over 50 people in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district died after consuming spurious liquor on June 18.

In a press conference, DMK Organisational Secretary RS Bharathi blamed BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai for the incident. Bharathi's allegations responded to Annamalai's earlier demand for Chief Minister MK Stalin's resignation over the tragedy. Speaking to India Today TV, Annamalai had criticised MK Stalin, suggesting that the Chief Minister should reconsider his position after the incident.

Addressing these remarks, Bharathi asserted, "If anyone needs to resign, it’s their (BJP) ministers and the Chief Minister of Puducherry. The police are telling us that the raw materials came from there. The BJP is liable. They have done it. I’m calling this a planned conspiracy by Annamalai. This is related to the Vikravandi election. I have doubts if it was done before elections."

Bharathi further questioned the accountability of BJP leaders and ministers for past incidents. "Had the Railway Minister resigned after the Darjeeling train accident? Did the Union Minister resign due to the conspiracies that have hit NEET? Did Narendra Modi resign in 2009 when 137 people died after drinking illicit liquor?" He also accused Annamalai of spreading false information regarding the incident, including the resignation of the district's Superintendent of Police.

On June 18, several men, mostly daily wage labourers from Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district, allegedly consumed spurious liquor sold in packets and sachets. By night, many started experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache, and irritation in the eyes. A total of 53 people died, while dozens remain in critical condition.

Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed that the deaths were caused by the consumption of 'methanol mixed arrack'. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the sale of the illicit liquor.

BJP state unit president K Annamalai said that the illicit liquor was sold just 100 metres from the police station and 150 metres from the district court. Annamalai, although not participating in a demonstration organised by the party to condemn the state government, visited over 200 BJP cadre who had been arrested for protesting without permission.

Annamalai stated, “The DMK government is claiming the Dravidian model of governance is superior. This hooch tragedy is a shame for the government since it has happened for the second consecutive year. The government is trying to prevent us from exercising our rights in democratically condemning the administration. The DMK said the BJP would change the Constitution if it came to power. However, our constitutional rights of staging a peaceful protest are being prevented by the DMK government. So, which party is against democracy?”