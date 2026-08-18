Planning a Murthal food trip? This dhaba now serves parathas with robots, toy trains

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A Modern Twist to the Dhaba Experience

Among the main attractions are robotic waiters that serve food, including tea and parathas, to customers. The presence of robots at the tables has become a talking point for many visitors, as the service now goes beyond the conventional dhaba style that Murthal has traditionally been known for.

Toy Train Takes Dhaba Dining to the Next Level

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At Resham Dhaba, traditional dining has taken a futuristic turn with robotic waiters and a toy train that delivers food straight to customers’ tables. With 40 tables arranged in two rows and tracks running alongside the kitchen, the train carries orders directly to the designated table at the press of a button. Together with robotic service, the concept has become a major attraction, drawing visitors not just for the food but for a unique, almost sci-fi dining experience.

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King-Size Paratha Gets a Royal Welcome

Alongside its high-tech attractions, Resham Dhaba continues to celebrate Murthal’s iconic parathas, with its giant king-size paratha emerging as a crowd-puller. When ordered, one waiter carries the huge platter while another walks ahead ringing a bell, creating a grand “royal” welcome. The dramatic presentation has become an attraction in itself, with visitors often reaching for their cameras even before taking their first bite.

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Overall, Murthal’s dhabas are combining their established food identity with new technology, with robotic service, toy trains and signature parathas together shaping the latest experience for visitors.