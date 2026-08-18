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Planning a Murthal food trip? This dhaba now serves parathas with robots, toy trains

Planning a Murthal food trip? This dhaba now serves parathas with robots, toy trains

Murthal's dhabas are serving tea and parathas with robotic waiters and toy trains. The shift is drawing children and young visitors while keeping giant parathas at the centre.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Planning a Murthal food trip? This dhaba now serves parathas with robots, toy trainsMurthal dhaba gets a robot waiter to serve food

Murthal’s roadside dhabas have taken on a high-tech look, with technology now becoming part of the dining experience alongside the area’s well-known tea and parathas. Visitors reaching the eateries are now finding services such as toy trains and robotic dining arrangements, adding a new element to the food stops that have long drawn people to the stretch.

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The use of technology at Murthal’s dhabas is aimed at giving customers a different experience with their food. The new arrangements have particularly caught the attention of children and young people, with dhaba operators using these features to make dining more engaging for visitors.

READ ALSO: Dining out? Don’t pay service charge! Minister Pralhad Joshi warns restaurants against violations; Check rules here

A Modern Twist to the Dhaba Experience

Among the main attractions are robotic waiters that serve food, including tea and parathas, to customers. The presence of robots at the tables has become a talking point for many visitors, as the service now goes beyond the conventional dhaba style that Murthal has traditionally been known for.

Toy Train Takes Dhaba Dining to the Next Level

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At Resham Dhaba, traditional dining has taken a futuristic turn with robotic waiters and a toy train that delivers food straight to customers’ tables. With 40 tables arranged in two rows and tracks running alongside the kitchen, the train carries orders directly to the designated table at the press of a button. Together with robotic service, the concept has become a major attraction, drawing visitors not just for the food but for a unique, almost sci-fi dining experience.

READ ALSO: From Murthal to Ladakh: 6 North Indian dhabas that became legendary

King-Size Paratha Gets a Royal Welcome 

Alongside its high-tech attractions, Resham Dhaba continues to celebrate Murthal’s iconic parathas, with its giant king-size paratha emerging as a crowd-puller. When ordered, one waiter carries the huge platter while another walks ahead ringing a bell, creating a grand “royal” welcome. The dramatic presentation has become an attraction in itself, with visitors often reaching for their cameras even before taking their first bite.

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READ ALSO: Europe’s new eco-friendly plate is coming from India’s forest communities

Overall, Murthal’s dhabas are combining their established food identity with new technology, with robotic service, toy trains and signature parathas together shaping the latest experience for visitors.

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 10:44 AM IST
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