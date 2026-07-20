Planning an Amarnath or Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage? Yatras remain suspended for second day amid heavy rain

Pilgrimages to the cave shrines of Amarnath, Mata Vaishno Devi and Shiv Khori remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday as heavy rainfall continued across Jammu and Kashmir, leaving hundreds of devotees stranded at base camps and lodging centres, as per reported by PTI.

Authorities have advised pilgrims not to proceed towards the shrines until weather conditions improve, citing safety concerns amid forecasts of continued rain in the region.

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“In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the MeT Department, the administration has already decided that the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra shall remain suspended till further orders. Accordingly, no vehicle carrying pilgrims shall be allowed to proceed from Jammu, Udhampur or Ramban towards Srinagar,” an official statement said.

Don't Miss: Amarnath, Vaishno Devi yatras suspended as IMD warns of heavy rain across J&K

Hundreds of Amarnath pilgrims have been stranded at various base camps and lodging centres in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban and Banihal. Security personnel have been deployed along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to ensure that no vehicle carrying pilgrims moves towards Kashmir.

Vaishno Devi yatra remains suspended

The yatra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district also remained suspended for the second day.

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Police made announcements through loudspeakers at the Katra base camp, informing devotees about the suspension.

“The yatra has been suspended. No pilgrim will be allowed to move towards Bhawan,” the announcement said.

Pilgrims who had already reached Katra, the base town for the shrine, have been advised to remain where they are until the weather clears.

Shiv Khori pilgrimage also affected

The pilgrimage to the Shri Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district has also been put on hold for the second day due to forecasts of heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in the Ransoo area, officials said.

The Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board urged devotees to postpone their travel plans until further notice.

“In view of the forecast of heavy rains issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the inclement weather in Ransoo, the pilgrimage to Shri Shiv Khori will continue to remain suspended,” an advisory said, adding that pilgrims have been advised accordingly.

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Officials said the administration is closely monitoring the weather situation and has urged devotees to check the latest updates before planning their visit.

Any decision on resuming the pilgrimages will be taken after a review of weather conditions and safety assessments, they said.

Rainfall began early Sunday, with cloudbursts reported in forest areas of Kashmir. The weather department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to 24.