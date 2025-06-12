Plates still full: At crash site of AI-171, uneaten food marks horror at Ahmedabad doctors’ hostel

Plates of uneaten food lay scattered in a hostel dining hall in Ahmedabad after Air India flight AI-171 crashed into the building Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 people from Ahmedabad to London, burst into flames shortly after takeoff at 1:38 p.m. and plowed into a doctors’ hostel at BJ Medical College. Visuals from the crash site showed the moment frozen—lunch trays left untouched, food still on plates.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the pilots issued a Mayday call before losing contact. The aircraft crashed just a minute later.

An investigation is underway. Air India confirmed that 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian were aboard the ill-fated flight.

Photos show aircraft wreckage lodged inside the BJ Medical College students' hostel.

Air India said it has activated an emergency center and a passenger hotline: 1800 5691 444. “We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams and provide all necessary support to those impacted,” said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, which owns the airline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “heartbreaking beyond words” and said he was in contact with authorities overseeing relief efforts.

Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the visuals “devastating” and said he was being kept updated. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said all emergency agencies are working in coordination.

The impact on BJ Medical College’s hostel was severe, with part of the building reduced to rubble. No official casualty count has yet been released.