PM Awas Yojana: Centre to conduct survey to give 2 crore more houses to poor. Details here

The Centre has decided to start a survey to give 2 crore more houses to the poor in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) or PMAY-U. The government has planned to complete this exercise by March 31, 2025 as promised in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CNN-News18 reported.

Centre had sent a communique in this regard to all states and union territories on December 27. As per this communique, the survey to identify eligible households will be conducted using the Awaas+ 2024 mobile app.

"I would, therefore, urge you to kindly instruct the officials concerned in your state/UT to start the household survey on priority and ensure the same is completed within next three months by March 31, 2025…no eligible households should be left out," the Centre’s communique read.

The survey will not only be done by surveys but people will also be given the option to perform self-survey using face authentication on the Awaas+2024 mobile app. Surveyors have already been registered and mapped to the Gram Panchayats using the app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Awaas+ 2024 mobile app in September 2024. The app is aimed at identifying rural households eligible for benefits under the PMAY-U scheme. Citizens can perform Aadhaar-based eKYC as well for the purpose of self-survey.

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP vowed to build 3 crore new homes and strengthen the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The saffron party also stated that it has already completed around 4 crore houses under the PMAY-U scheme and other initiatives in the first 2 terms.

The BJP manifesto also underlined that the party was successful in providing housing to slum dwellers and pledged to expand the initiative through new policies. These policies aim to construct high-quality houses on slum land.