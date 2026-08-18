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PM Cares fund corpus reaches highest level to record ₹8,452.07 crore

PM Cares fund corpus reaches highest level to record ₹8,452.07 crore

As of 2024-25, ₹6,641 crore is parked in fixed deposits, while ₹605.41 crore remains in savings bank accounts, making fixed deposits about 92.8 per cent of the total corpus.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 4:19 PM IST
PM Cares fund corpus reaches highest level to record ₹8,452.07 crorePM Cares fund corpus soars to its highest level

The PM CARES Fund corpus has reached its highest level so far, closing the financial year 2024-25 at ₹8,452.07 crore, according to the latest audited statements. The fund opened the year with ₹7,173.03 crore.

According to the statements, there has been a significant change in fund management, with most of the money now placed in fixed deposits instead of savings accounts. This shift has helped the fund earn higher returns from its existing balance. As of 2024-25, ₹6,641 crore is parked in fixed deposits, while ₹605.41 crore remains in savings bank accounts, making fixed deposits about 92.8 per cent of the total corpus.

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Interest earned from fixed deposits stood at ₹469.38 crore during the year, compared to ₹5.77 crore from savings accounts. The fund also received ₹13.49 lakh as a refund of TDS on interest from fixed deposits. Domestic donations were ₹479.04 crore, while foreign donations amounted to ₹92.83 lakh. Additionally, refunds from implementing agencies totalled ₹324.66 crore.

The financial position highlights the fund's role as a financial reserve for emergencies. With a sizeable corpus and most funds invested in fixed deposits, the PM CARES Fund aims to preserve the emergency reserve while earning better returns on unused money. Expenditure continues for the PM CARES for Children scheme, which supports children who lost parents or legal guardians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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The fund was constituted on March 27, 2020 as a public charitable trust during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to contribute to the fund. In its first financial year, the fund recorded ₹3,075.85 crore in voluntary contributions and ₹39.68 crore in foreign contributions, closing the year with ₹3,076.63 crore.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 4:08 PM IST
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