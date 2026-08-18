PM Cares fund corpus reaches highest level to record ₹8,452.07 crore

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Interest earned from fixed deposits stood at ₹469.38 crore during the year, compared to ₹5.77 crore from savings accounts. The fund also received ₹13.49 lakh as a refund of TDS on interest from fixed deposits. Domestic donations were ₹479.04 crore, while foreign donations amounted to ₹92.83 lakh. Additionally, refunds from implementing agencies totalled ₹324.66 crore.

The financial position highlights the fund's role as a financial reserve for emergencies. With a sizeable corpus and most funds invested in fixed deposits, the PM CARES Fund aims to preserve the emergency reserve while earning better returns on unused money. Expenditure continues for the PM CARES for Children scheme, which supports children who lost parents or legal guardians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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The fund was constituted on March 27, 2020 as a public charitable trust during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to contribute to the fund. In its first financial year, the fund recorded ₹3,075.85 crore in voluntary contributions and ₹39.68 crore in foreign contributions, closing the year with ₹3,076.63 crore.