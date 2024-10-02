PM Modi celebrates 10 years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti: Key accomplishments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The event is set for 10 AM, coinciding with the 155th celebration of Gandhi Jayanti.

The Swachh Bharat Diwas will highlight India's significant achievements in sanitation over the past decade and celebrate the success of the recent Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. This year’s theme, ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata,’ emphasises the importance of cleanliness and environmental well-being.

Launched by PM Modi on October 2, 2014, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan includes two key components: the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Key accomplishments of the Swachh Bharat Mission include:

- Improved health facilities: The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a significant decline in diarrhoea-related fatalities, with 300,000 fewer deaths in 2019 compared to 2014, attributed to enhanced sanitation facilities. The mission has also contributed to reductions in malaria, stillbirth rates, and low birth weights among children under five.

- Increased toilet access: The initiative has successfully constructed toilets for over 10 million rural households, benefiting around 50 million people across 630,000 villages. Many of these villages have been designated as Open Defecation Free (ODF).

- Enhanced safety for women: A UNICEF report indicates that 93% of women feel safer after installing toilets in their homes.

- Economic benefits for families: Households in ODF villages report annual health-related savings averaging Rs 50,000.

- Reduced groundwater contamination: In villages declared ODF, the risk of groundwater contamination due to human waste is 12.7 times lower.

- Swachh iconic places: The initiative has drawn support from both corporations and individuals to maintain cleanliness at India's iconic locations.

- Recognition for sanitation efforts: Cities and towns across the nation are awarded titles of ‘Swachh Cities’ based on their sanitation and cleanliness achievements.

PM Modi received the Global Goalkeeper Award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2019 for the substantial progress made under the Swachh Bharat Mission.