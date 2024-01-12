PM Modi cleans temple premises in Nashik, appeals for ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ at the Kalaram temple in Maharashtra’s Nashik and was seen mopping the temple premises himself in a video. He urged for a nationwide cleanliness campaign ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Apart from that, he was seen sitting at the temple playing a musical instrument known as cymbals while several priests sang Ram Bhajan.

The priests also sang the 'Yudh Kanda' part of the Ramayana, which describes Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. While the section was sung in Marathi using an AI translation engine, the verses were sent to him in Hindi.

"India is among the top 3 start-up systems in the world. India is making new innovations, India is filing record patents...the youth of the country is behind all of this...Amrit Kaal is a golden era for the youth of the country," PM Modi said while addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Nashik's Tapovan Ground. He further urged people to keep temples clean.

"Today is a day of youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery... I am glad to be here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda... My greetings on Rashtriya Yuva Divas. Today is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jija Bai, who is the symbol of 'Nari Shakti' in India," the PM further added.

PM Modi referred to 'Amrit Kaal' as the golden period for the country's youth, claiming that India was one of the world's top five economies thanks to the power of youth.

PM Modi would also inaugurate Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, in Mumbai later today. The construction of Atal Setu cost about Rs 17,840 crore.

He will also speak at a public meeting in Navi Mumbai following the inauguration.

As part of the preparations for the Ram Mandir's inauguration, PM Modi has also embarked on an 11-day special ritual, or 'anushthan,' demonstrating his commitment to the traditional practices and the spiritual significance of the upcoming event. This period of devotion includes following a simple diet, early morning prayers, and other rituals prescribed by Hindu scriptures.

