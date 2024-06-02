'PM Modi conspired all things': Congress rejects exit polls, says INDIA bloc will win 295+ seats

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday rejected the exit polls, which predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "conspired all these things and managed the exit polls". He claimed that there will be a huge difference in exit polls and results of June 4.

"INDIA alliance had a meeting yesterday, we did a detailed discussion on numbers, it's impossible that INDIA alliance will get anything below 295," the Congress leader said.

Almost all exit polls have predicted a massive mandate for the NDA, with the BJP on its own securing the majority. India Today-Axis My India has projected 361-401 seats for the NDA, with BJP sweeping Bengal, Telangana and Odisha.

Ramesh also termed the exit polls "orchestrated". "The man whose exit is certain on June 4th has had these exit polls orchestrated," he said in a tweet. "The INDIA Janbandhan will definitely get a minimum of 295 seats, which is a clear and decisive majority. The outgoing Prime Minister can remain smug for three days in the meanwhile. These are all psychological games he is masterminding but the ACTUAL results will be very different."

On Saturday, hours after the exit poll numbers came in, Ramesh claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah had been calling up DMs and Collectors, which he called a "blatant and brazen intimidation".

"So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also rejected the exit poll numbers and expressed confidence that the Congress will win at least 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state. Axis My India exit polls have given 11-12 seats for the BJP in Telangana.