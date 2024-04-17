'PM Modi is the champion of corruption': Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in UP

Calling the electoral bonds scheme the biggest extortion scheme in the world, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “champion of corruption”. Gandhi was addressing a joint press conference in Ghaziabad with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Gandhi asked why the electoral bonds scheme was struck down by the Supreme Court, if as PM Modi has been claiming, it was brought about to bring transparency. “The electoral bonds scheme is the biggest extortion scheme in the world. India's businessmen know it very well. No matter how much the prime minister clarifies, it will have no impact because the entire nation knows that the prime minister is the champion of corruption," he said in a scathing attack on the prime minister.

Gandhi further criticised PM Modi’s interview to news agency ANI. He called the interview “scripted” and a “flop show”. “The Prime Minister says that the system of electoral bonds was brought for transparency, to clean politics. If this is true then why was that system cancelled by the Supreme Court. And secondly, if you wanted to bring transparency then why did you hide the names of those who gave money to BJP. And why did you hide the dates on which they gave you the money?” he asked.

The leaders said that there is a strong undercurrent in favour of the INDIA block in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. They said BJP will be limited to 150 seats, while BJP is aiming to win over 400, said Gandhi.

"I do not do prediction of seats…15-20 days ago I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats,” he said.

Gandhi also responded to Modi’s criticism of Congress’ plan to eradicate poverty in no time. He said that no one said poverty can be eradicated in no time, but strong efforts will be made towards it.

Akhilesh Yadav also said, “INDIA alliance is the new hope in the elections and as Rahul ji said that there are many things in his manifesto by which poverty can be eradicated.” Yadav said that the farmers would become happy and will get more remunerative prices for their crops. With the MSP promised by the parties of the INDIA bloc, and the increase in income for farmers by the government, poverty will go away, said Yadav.

Asserting that BJP will be given a grand farewell, Yadav said, "We have to ensure that not a single vote is divided in the Lok Sabha polls.”

Congress and SP are fighting in alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is fighting on 17 seats while the SP and some other allies are contesting the remaining 63 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The state sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.