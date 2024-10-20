PM Modi launches development initiatives worth over Rs 6,100 cr in Varanasi. Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of significant development projects in Varanasi on Sunday, including airport initiatives worth over Rs 6,100 crore. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for key expansions at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, encompassing enhancements to the runway and the construction of a new terminal, requiring an investment of around Rs 2,870 crore.

Furthermore, airport projects in Agra, Darbhanga, and Bagdogra have been announced, with investments exceeding Rs 570 crore, approximately Rs 910 crore, and about Rs 1,550 crore respectively. Concurrently, new terminal facilities in Rewa, Ambikapur, and Saharanpur are currently in progress, collectively augmenting the annual passenger capacity to over 2.3 crore.

PM Modi noted that India has seen a surge in not only the infrastructure of new airports, but the maintenance and upgradation of the pre-existing airports across the nation.

"There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was struggling to get proper roadways, but today, the state is known for its high-tech infrastructure. From Ayodhya to Noida- new airports, international ones in fact, are being constructed as an addition to the crown of development in the state," Modi said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 6,100 crores, in Varanasi



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also present at the event

PM also inaugurated phases 2 and 3 of the Varanasi Sports Complex redevelopment, as part of the Khelo India scheme and Smart City mission, with an investment exceeding Rs 210 crore. The complex will include a National Centre of Excellence, player accommodations, a sports science center, and various sports facilities. Additionally, projects such as a 100-bed hostel at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium and enhancements in tourism at Sarnath were unveiled, focusing on improving infrastructure in Buddhist heritage areas. This includes pedestrian-friendly streets, modern sewer systems, and a zone for local handicraft vendors.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi launched tourism initiatives at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, as well as beautification projects for local parks.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi unveiled the R J Sankara Eye Hospital in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, which will be operated by the Kanchi Math. This eye hospital will provide comprehensive consultations and treatments to residents of 20 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as those in the border regions of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

While speaking at a gathering in Varanasi, PM Modi said: "I have made a call from the Red Fort - I will bring one lakh such youth of the country into politics, whose families have nothing to do with politics. This is a campaign that will change the direction of Indian politics. This is a campaign that will eradicate corruption and nepotism..."