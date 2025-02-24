PM Modi nominates Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, Anand Mahindra, 7 others to spread awareness against obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently talked about the obesity epidemic that has gripped India in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast. In his radio broadcast, the PM cited WHO data and said that in 2022, around 250 crore people were overweight globally.

"These statistics are very serious and force all of us to think why this is happening. Excess weight or obesity gives rise to many kinds of problems and diseases," he said in a recent Mann ki Baat broadcast.

He added that using less oil and dealing with obesity is not just a matter of personal choice but that of responsibility towards one's family.

Furthermore, he nominated 10 people of eminence from different walks of life to help strengthen the country's fight against obesity and spread awareness.

"As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!" he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The ten people nominated by the Prime Minister are:

Sudha Murty -- Infosys Foundation chairperson, author, and Rajya Sabha MP

Nandan Nilekani -- Infosys co-founder, former UIDAI chairman

Anand Mahindra -- Mahindra Group chairman

Omar Abdullah -- Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister

Manu Bhaker -- Olympic-winning shooter

Mirabai Chanu -- Olympic-winning weightlifter

Mohanlal -- Actor and producer

R Madhavan -- Actor

Shreya Ghoshal -- Singer

Nirahua Hindustani -- Actor and BJP MP

Furthermore, the PM said in his broadcast that one in every 8 people has obesity and that it is worrying that this problem has increased among children as well.

"To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. Cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem among children has also increased 4-fold."

He was joined by Olympian Neeraj Chopra and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

The gravity of the problem can be underscored by a study published in Lancet. This study revealed that an astonishing 70 percent of India’s urban and rural population falls into the categories of obese or overweight.

With India now ranking third globally—trailing only behind the United States and China—in the number of individuals grappling with obesity.