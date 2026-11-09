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NSE deploys direct-to-chip liquid cooling to support AI workloads; check key details

NSE deploys direct-to-chip liquid cooling to support AI workloads; check key details

NSE1,928.15(0.12%)

NSE has deployed direct-to-chip liquid cooling at its data centre to support growing AI workloads, with plans to expand GPU capacity and scale the infrastructure.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 4:06 PM IST
NSE deploys direct-to-chip liquid cooling to support AI workloads; check key detailsNSE said the initiative is part of its effort to build scalable and resilient technology infrastructure for Indian market participants

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has deployed Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technology at its on-premises data centre to support growing artificial intelligence workloads. NSE said it is the first such deployment in Indian capital markets.

The exchange plans to increase its graphics processing unit (GPU) capacity to more than 80 during the current quarter. The infrastructure can scale up to 224 GPUs across high-density racks, and NSE plans to extend the technology to its co-location data centre in the near future, depending on the needs of market participants.

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As NSE expands AI use cases across the organisation, the cooling system will enable high-density, GPU-based computing through a scalable architecture. The exchange has already deployed multiple GPUs, while the planned capacity is intended to support future AI computing requirements.

"At NSE, technology leadership is rooted in our commitment to bringing world-class technology to Indian market participants and building resilient, scalable and future-ready market infrastructure. We continually invest in advanced technologies that strengthen operational excellence, enhance efficiency and promote the responsible use of resources," said Viral Mody, Executive Director at NSE.

"Our deployment of direct-to-chip liquid cooling reflects this approach, enabling us to prepare for evolving computing needs while advancing a more energy-conscious technology ecosystem. Through such initiatives, we aim to contribute to a stronger, more efficient and globally competitive Indian capital markets ecosystem, in keeping with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat," he adds.

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Keeping the infrastructure on its premises is designed to strengthen data sovereignty and allow NSE to retain control over AI data, computing resources and access. The approach also supports the exchange's security governance and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements as its use of AI expands.

NSE said the initiative is part of its effort to build scalable and resilient technology infrastructure for Indian market participants and support the responsible adoption of emerging technologies. The DCLC deployment will initially support more than 80 GPUs this quarter and has capacity for up to 224 GPUs.

“AI is driving a fundamental shift in technology infrastructure, with significantly higher demands on compute density, power and cooling. Our approach is to anticipate these requirements and build ahead of demand. The DCLC deployment provides a scalable and energy-efficient foundation for high-density GPU computing and strengthens our readiness for the next generation of AI workloads, said Sampath Manickam, Chief Technology Officer at NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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