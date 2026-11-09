Tata Power: Net profit CAGR of 25%, debt likely to rise; what else Religare Broking says

Transmission and distribution businesses

Tata Power's regulated transmission and distribution operations continue to provide stability to its overall business model through relatively predictable earnings and cash flows. The transmission and distribution segment reported a 49% year-on-year increase in PAT to Rs. 2,978 crore in FY26. Odisha's distribution companies (DISCOMs) also delivered a strong performance, with PAT rising 84% to Rs. 809 crore.

Improving operational efficiency, better collection performance and strengthening distribution economics are expected to support profitability across these businesses. Their stable cash-flow generation also provides an important financial cushion as Tata Power pursues its capital-intensive expansion plans.

Advertisement

Earnings growth expected to outpace revenue expansion

Tata Power is projected to report revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% over FY26-FY28E, while PAT is estimated to grow at a significantly faster pace of around 25%.

The expected earnings outperformance is likely to be driven by operating leverage, commissioning of renewable energy projects, expansion of solar manufacturing capacity, increasing rooftop solar penetration and improved profitability in regulated operations.

The company's longer-term growth opportunities also include pumped-hydro storage and nuclear power. However, progress in these businesses will depend on regulatory clearances, execution capabilities and the commercial viability of individual projects.

High capital expenditure and rising debt

Tata Power's ambitious expansion programme will require substantial investments over the next two years. The company has planned capital expenditure of Rs. 25,000 crore for FY27 and Rs. 27,000 crore for FY28.

Advertisement

Consequently, net debt is projected to increase from Rs. 46,600 crore in FY26 to Rs. 62,600 crore by FY28E.

Given the significant investment requirements, timely project execution, capacity commissioning, manufacturing utilisation and operating cash-flow generation will be crucial. The company's ability to generate adequate returns from its investments will also remain important in maintaining balance-sheet flexibility and managing leverage.

Tata Power share price outlook

The brokerage maintains a BUY recommendation on Tata Power with a target price of Rs. 421, based on a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) and enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) valuation methodology. The brokerage expects PAT to compound at approximately 25% over FY26-FY28E, supported by renewable energy capacity additions, increasing contributions from solar manufacturing and stable earnings from regulated operations.

The commissioning of new capacities and improving utilisation levels are expected to drive the next phase of earnings growth. At the same time, the company's increasing exposure to renewable energy and solar manufacturing should strengthen its long-term business mix.

While elevated capital expenditure and rising leverage remain important monitorables, improving asset utilisation and cash-flow generation could help support the expansion cycle.

Overall, the investment outlook remains positive, with the realisation of the company's growth potential hinging on timely execution, disciplined capital allocation and sustainable returns on invested capital.