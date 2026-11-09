Sri Lanka scraps MPs' pensions. Time for India to rethink political perks? asks Harsh Goenka

"Sri Lanka has abolished pensions for its parliamentarians. Public office is a responsibility, not a lifelong entitlement. Taxpayer money must serve the people, especially with pressing needs in healthcare and education," Goenka wrote on X.

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Sri Lanka has abolished pensions for its parliamentarians. Public office is a responsibility, not a lifelong entitlement. Taxpayer money must serve the people, especially with pressing needs in healthcare and education. Time to rethink political privileges in India? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 9, 2026

'Much worse than pensions'

Responding to Goenka's post, Arvind Singhal, Chairman of The Knowledge Company LLP, argued that pensions were only one part of a larger system of taxpayer-funded privileges.

"Much worse than the pensions, Mr. Goenka, are lifelong perks for select legislators & parliamentarians e.g. former CMs, PMs, Presidents, VPs, and even their families long after the demise of the office holder," Singhal wrote.

He also questioned the post-retirement benefits available to members of the higher judiciary. "And then, the post-retirement perquisites for our High Court & Supreme Court judges are another incredible form of continuation of a modern-day 'privy purse'," he added.

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What Sri Lanka changed

Sri Lanka's Parliament abolished pensions for lawmakers on February 17, 2026, fulfilling an election promise made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government.

The Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill passed with 154 votes in favour and two against in the 225-member legislature. The Speaker endorsed the legislation the same day, making it the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act, No. 5 of 2026.

The law repealed the Parliamentary Pensions Law of 1977, which allowed lawmakers to qualify for pensions after completing five years in office.

Under the new legislation, former parliamentarians who were already receiving pensions also lost their entitlement to future payments.

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The decision followed Sri Lanka's economic crisis, which triggered widespread public anger over government spending and political privileges.

The government had also moved to remove benefits enjoyed by former presidents, including official residences, allowances and other facilities.