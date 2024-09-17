PM Modi to attend Quad Summit and UNGA, strengthen India-US ties with focus on AI and quantum tech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to the US starting September 21, where he will participate in the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi will attend the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit on September 21 in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. While it was originally India's turn to host the Quad Summit this year, the MEA revealed that India has agreed to take on hosting duties in 2025 following a request from the United States.

“At the Quad Summit, leaders will evaluate the progress achieved over the past year and chart the course for the future, focusing on the development goals and aspirations of countries within the Indo-Pacific region,” the MEA stated. The summit is expected to further strengthen cooperation on key regional and global issues, including security, economic growth, and climate change.

On September 23, Prime Minister Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UNGA in New York, where world leaders will gather to discuss and shape a forward-looking agenda for global governance. Before this, on September 22, Modi is scheduled to engage with the Indian diaspora at a community event in New York, highlighting the continued strong ties between India and its global citizens.

In addition to these high-profile engagements, Modi will also hold discussions with the CEOs of leading U.S. companies, aiming to boost collaboration in critical sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

The MEA further noted that the prime minister will meet with thought leaders and key figures involved in strengthening the India-U.S. bilateral relationship. These interactions are expected to deepen strategic and economic partnerships between the two nations, building on the momentum of recent diplomatic engagements.