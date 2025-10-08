PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport today; NMIA goes live on Flightradar

Phase One of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore, will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The much-awaited airport has also gone live on live flight tracker, Flightradar. However, there are no details of the arrival and departure flights as of now on the tracker.

The prime minister will also take a walkthrough of the newly-built airport.

The Navi Mumbai airport is also India’s largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. It will work in tandem with the highly-busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion.

With Navi Mumbai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airports, Mumbai joins the league of global multi-airport systems.

PM Modi will also inaugurate various other projects in Mumbai, and address a public gathering. He will inaugurate the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during his two-day visit to Maharashtra starting Wednesday, and also launch Mumbai One, India’s first integrated common mobility app for 11 public transport operators, according to an official release.

Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3 runs from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade and was built at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore. The entire Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), costing Rs 37,270 crore, will be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi.

The Mumbai One app will provide commuters with benefits such as integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) by the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra. The programme will be implemented across 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools. It aims to align skill development with industry needs to improve employability.

Meanwhile, security has been increased ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Along with local police, personnel from the Special Protection Group (SPG), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and traffic police have been deployed, a senior official said.