PM Modi's message for Varanasi voters: 'This election is for creating not only New Kashi but...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of polling in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a message for voters in his constituency which he has been representing since 2014. In a video message, the Prime Minister said that this time's election for Kashi, as Varanasi was known in ancient times, is an election for the creation of not only 'Navkashi' but also 'a developed India'. "The people of Kashi have to make a new record on 1st June," he said.

"For me, Kashi is a city of devotion, power, and detachment. Kashi is the cultural capital of the world, the land of music. Being the representative of this city is possible only with the immense grace of Baba Vishwanath and the blessings of you Kashi residents," the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said Kashi has become the capital of youth welfare and development in the last 10 years. "I have seen the enthusiasm of people in the MP sports competition."

Varanasi will vote in the final phase on June 1. In 2014, PM Modi had won by over 3.7 lakh votes. This margin increased to nearly 4.8 lakh in 2019.

PM Modi said now is the opportunity to take Kashi's development to new heights, "this will be possible only when the people of Kashi vote in large numbers on June 1."

"There is a special request to the youth, women power, and farmers of Kashi. Each and every vote of yours will increase my strength, and will give me new energy. You people have to remember that first vote then refreshment," he said.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 13 Lok Sabha seats, including Varanasi will be held on Saturday (June 1).

