PM Modi’s red turban steals the show: See the colourful Independence Day style story since 2014

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This Year’s Look: Red Tie-and-Dye Turban

For the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a striking red tie-and-dye turban for his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

He paired the traditional turban with a white kurta and chocolate-brown vest. Three pocket squares in saffron, white and green added a subtle tricolour touch to his outfit. The traditional tie-and-dye style also reflects the textile traditions associated with Rajasthan and Gujarat, continuing Modi’s preference for showcasing India's regional craftsmanship on Independence Day.

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PM Modi’s Independence Day Looks Over the Years

2025: Rajasthani Leheriya Turban

In 2025, Modi wore a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya turban featuring shades of orange, yellow and green. The flowing pattern brought a colourful regional touch to his Independence Day appearance.

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2024: Multicoloured Rajasthani-Style Turban

In 2024, Modi sported a vibrant multicoloured turban featuring shades of orange, yellow, green and red, paired with a bright blue waistcoat and white kurta, creating a striking traditional look for Independence Day.

2023: Yellow, Green and Red Bandhani

Modi opted for a colourful bandhani-print turban in yellow, green and red in 2023. He paired it with a black V-neck jacket, creating a sharp contrast with the vibrant headgear.

2022: Saffron Turban with Red Motifs

In 2022, Modi wore a saffron turban decorated with red motifs and featuring a long, flowing tail. He paired the headgear with a blue jacket and stole.

2021: Cream-and-Saffron Turban

For Independence Day 2021, Modi chose a cream-and-saffron turban and paired it with a half-sleeved kurta, opting for a relatively understated colour combination.

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2020: White Scarf with Saffron Border

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi's 2020 look was notably different. He wore a white scarf with a saffron border, which also served as a protective face covering.

DO READ: 80th Independence Day: India to have more semiconductor plants in 7-8 yrs, says PM Modi

2019: Yellow-and-Multicoloured Turban

In 2019, Modi wore a vibrant yellow-and-orange turban accented with green and red patterns, paired with a white kurta and a traditional patterned stole, giving his Independence Day look a colourful, festive touch.

2018: Saffron Turban

Saffron took centre stage in Modi's 2018 Independence Day appearance, with the traditional headgear giving his look a distinctly cultural character.

2017: Red-and-Yellow Turban

In 2017, Modi sported a bold red-and-yellow turban, continuing his tradition of using colourful headgear for the national celebration.

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2016: Pink-and-Yellow Tie-and-Dye Turban

Modi chose a pink-and-yellow tie-and-dye turban in 2016, adding another vibrant combination to his Independence Day wardrobe.

2015: Yellow Multicoloured Turban

In 2015, Modi wore a bright yellow turban featuring a multicoloured crisscross pattern, giving his traditional appearance a festive look.

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2014: Fiery Red Jodhpuri Bandhej Turban

For his first Independence Day address as prime minister in 2014, Modi wore a fiery red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. The striking headgear marked the beginning of what would become his recognisable Independence Day turban tradition.