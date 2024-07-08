PM Modi’s Russia trip: President Putin to host private dinner; restricted-level talks in agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Moscow on Monday for his two-day official visit to Russia. PM Modi was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India-Russia summit. The leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of ties between the two countries.

PM Modi will leave for Moscow on Monday at 10:55 am and arrive at the Vnukovo-II International Airport at 5:20 pm in the evening. President Putin will host a private dinner for PM Modi upon his arrival.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora in Russia, as well as lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin. He will then visit the Rosatom pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow

A restricted-level talk between the two leaders will follow, after which they would participate in a delegation-elevel talk.

In the two-day trip – July 8-9 – the leaders discuss India-Russia’s bilateral ties and discuss areas including defence, investment, energy cooperation, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss further development of the traditionally amicable relations between Russia and India, as well as pressing international and regional issues,” the Kremlin had earlier said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also, during a media briefing earlier this week, said that India attaches great importance to the India-Russia summit that PM Modi would attend. The two countries will also discuss the issue of Indian nationals who have been misled into the Russian Army service.

This will be PM Modi’s first trip to Russia ever since the country launched its military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022. His previous visit to Russia was in 2019 for the economic conclave in Vladivostok.