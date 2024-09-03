Popular Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly booked for rape; actor pans allegations, calls it 'entirely untrue'

A rape case has been filed against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly following allegations from a woman that he sexually abused her at a Dubai hotel last year, promising her a role in a film. Pauly has denied the claims, stating he will address them legally.

The woman, hailing from Ernakulam district, named Pauly as the sixth accused in her complaint, along with five others, including a producer. In response, Pauly took to Instagram, declaring, "I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally."

The case will be investigated by a Special Investigation Team, formed to handle sexual misconduct complaints within the Malayalam film industry after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. The report, published last month, highlighted widespread sexual misconduct in the industry, prompting multiple allegations against prominent figures.

Following the report, several actors, including ruling CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, Jayasurya, Baburaj, and Siddique, faced legal action. Film director Ranjith also resigned as chairperson of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy after being accused of sexual misconduct. The FIR against Pauly includes charges under various sections of the IPC, including section 376 (rape), for an incident that allegedly occurred in November 2023.