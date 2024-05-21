Prashant Kishor's big prediction for 2025 Bihar assembly elections: 'Jan Suraaj will win on its own'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday declared that Jan Suraaj will win in Bihar assembly elections in 2025. "I am confidently saying that Jan Suraaj will win in Bihar in 2025. I can't say now who will become the CM of Bihar. It will be decided then," he said while speaking to India Today's News Director Rahul Kanwal.

He rejected the buzz that Tejashwi Yadav will become the next Chief Minister of Bihar as Nitish Kumar's popularity has taken a hit. In 2020 assembly elections, RJD-led Mahagathbandhan was short of just seven seats from securing the majority in the state. Mahagathbandhan had won 110 seats while the NDA secured 125 of 243 seats.

He predicted that the BJP is likely to win around 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, noting that there was no widespread anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishor stated that it is impossible for the BJP to secure 370 seats on its own and expects the party to win around 300 seats.

"From the day PM Modi claimed that the BJP would secure 370 seats and the NDA would surpass the 400 mark, I said this was not possible. This is all sloganeering to boost workers' morale. It is impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats, but it is also certain that the party will not fall below the 270 mark. I believe the BJP will manage to secure the same number of seats as it did in the previous Lok Sabha elections, which is 303 seats, or perhaps a little more," Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term could include bringing petroleum under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and imposing significant restrictions on the financial autonomy of states. He also predicted structural and operational changes in the Modi government's anti-corruption narrative.

"I think the Modi 3.0 government will start with a bang. There will be more concentration of both power and resources with the Centre. There might also be a significant attempt to curtail the financial autonomy of the states," Kishor said.