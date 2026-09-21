Professors were doing their job: Ex-Rajya Sabha MP questions caste discrimination angle in IIT Bombay row

"But to sack the professors to end the protests is just a band-aid solution to a problem that needs surgery," she said in a post on X.

Don't Miss: ‘It was inappropriate…’: IIT-B apologises for earlier statement, says Director has not resigned

Chaturvedi also questioned the allegations of caste discrimination against professors involved in the examination incident. "Also, shifting the blame on the professors who were doing their job of reporting copying during an exam and making it about caste discrimination is a sad outcome," she said.

Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday evening. He had allegedly been caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

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His family has alleged institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination. The allegations triggered protests by students, who claimed Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.

IIT Bombay removes Prof Doolla from deanship

IIT Bombay has removed Prof Suryanarayana Doolla from his post as Dean (Administrative Affairs). Doolla has also been named as an accused in the alleged suicide case.

The Powai police registered an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to abetment of suicide, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint filed by Wakode's parents.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on Saturday night. An official said the Crime Branch is likely to summon Doolla and others for questioning.

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IIT Bombay had earlier said Wakode allegedly uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. It said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that the instructor and Head of Department had counselled him and assured him the incident would not affect his academic career.

IIT Bombay clarifies director's resignation

IIT Bombay on Monday also said its director, Prof Shireesh Kedare, has not resigned, after he reportedly told protesters late Sunday night that he would resign on Monday, subject to following the process.

In a post on X, the institute said reports that Kedare had resigned were false. "We categorically state that the related news is false," it said. The premier institute also apologised for statements in an earlier communication about the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death.

The institute said the circumstances leading to the death remained under investigation. "In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," it said.