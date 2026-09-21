Multibagger stock to buy: This recent debutant is up 140% in two months; analyst sees more upside

Indo-MIM’s capabilities span metal injection moulding, investment casting, precision machining, ceramic injection moulding and metal 3D printing, said HDFC. It added that humanoids, satellite internet, space travel, aerospace engineering, data centres and automation equipment for mobile lines could offer further growth options.

Shares of Indo-MIM surged hit an upper circuit of 10 per cent to Rs 1,163.60 on Monday, hitting its new all-time high. The stock had settled at Rs 1,057.85 on Friday. It has gained more than 17 per cent in the last two sessions. The stock has soared more than 66 per cent from its post listing low at Rs 701 on July 30, when the stock made its market debut.

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HDFC Securities said Indo-MIM could also benefit from ex-China supply chain shifts in US manufacturing and large US Department of Defence capital spending, including drone programmes. It said the company remains relatively insulated from tariff frictions because of its onsite manufacturing presence, though the pace of capacity addition will be key.

It said the company’s entrenched position in the US manufacturing innovation ecosystem has helped it gain leading market share with top US multinationals, making it a one-stop partner for global OEMs seeking complex, high-precision, miniaturised and mission-critical components. It initiated coverage on Indo-MIM with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,407, hinting at 21 per cent gains.

To recall, Indo-MIM raised Rs 3,812 crore from its IPO in late July 2026, when the company raised a total of Rs 485 apiece with a lot size of 30 equity shares. As of Monday's high, the stock has delivered a solid 140 per cent return to the investors from its IPO price in less than two months of its listing.