Pune–Nashik direct semi-high-speed rail line scrapped: Vaishnaw announces new routes

The direct Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail line has been scrapped after technical issues made the route unfeasible, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. He also announced a revised route plan connecting Pune-Ahilyanagar-Shirdi-Nashik, saying work on the new alignment has already begun.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the Pune-Shirdi train at Pune railway station, Vaishnaw said, "The Pune-Nashik issue has been resolved. A direct route is not being built. It's become clear that it's technically not feasible. The route will be Pune-Nashik, Pune-Ahalianagar, Ahalianagar-Shirdi, and Shirdi-Nashik... a lot of work has been sanctioned... A large area has been sanctioned. Work has also begun... We will benefit from it very soon."

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He said the revised connectivity plan would improve access across the region, while ongoing railway expansion projects have enabled the launch of new trains from Pune.

₹2 lakh crore railway investment

Vaishnaw said nearly ₹ 2 lakh crore worth of railway investments are being undertaken in Maharashtra, including plans for freight corridor links connecting major ports with regions such as Vidarbha and Marathwada.

"I am very pleased that nearly ₹ 2 lakh crore of railway investment is being made in Maharashtra. Today, CM Devendra Fadnavis has put forward another excellent proposal: to connect JNPT and Wadwan, two major ports, with Vidarbha and Marathwada, through the complete Samruddhi Mahamarg, a dedicated freight corridor has been proposed. This will provide direct connectivity to approximately 75% area of Maharashtra. The target of 8% reduction in logistics costs will be achieved..." he told ANI.

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He added that the East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor would further strengthen connectivity in North Maharashtra and support economic growth across the state.

Mumbai-Pune travel time to reduce

On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the minister said the first section of the high-speed rail corridor is expected to begin operations next year.

"Our bullet train project is progressing rapidly. The first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will begin operation next year, and its inauguration will take place. Work is progressing rapidly. Now the country has the capability to build bullet trains," he said.

Vaishnaw said the proposed high-speed rail network would significantly reduce travel time between major cities, with the Mumbai-Pune corridor expected to become a 48-minute journey.

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He added that the Pune-Hyderabad journey could also become much shorter.

"The 500-km route from Pune to Hyderabad will be reduced to a journey of approximately 2 hours and 8 mins. This means that Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Thane will all become a very good economic ecosystem," he said.

Pune railway capacity to double

Vaishnaw also outlined plans to double Pune's railway capacity through multiple infrastructure projects at key stations, including Pune, Khadki, Ghorpadi, Hadapsar, Shivajinagar, Fursungi and Alandi.

He said Pune station, which currently has six platforms, is being expanded to 12 platforms to increase capacity.

"Overall, this work will take approximately 3 years to complete in Pune... With much of the work completed over the next 1,000 days, Pune's capacity area has doubled. This means we'll be able to run 20 extra trains," he said.

The minister said maintenance facilities currently handled at Pune station are being shifted to Ghorpadi, Fursungi and Alandi to improve capacity. He added that a mega terminal is being developed at Alandi, which will be able to handle 35 trains daily.

Station redevelopment underway

Vaishnaw said redevelopment work is progressing at major stations, including Nashik Road, Nagpur and Ajni, while ensuring safety and protecting heritage structures.

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"At Nashik Road station and Nagpur station, all the work has been done while taking care of heritage buildings. And at Ajni station, a modern high-rise building has been constructed. The station work is also very good," Vaishnaw said.

He added that Pune's railway connectivity will continue to expand, with new trains planned to connect the city with Marathwada, Konkan, Vidarbha, western Maharashtra and northern Maharashtra.

(With inputs from ANI)