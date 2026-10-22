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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann fined ₹50,000 at Delhi airport over undeclared goods

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann fined ₹50,000 at Delhi airport over undeclared goods

A routine return from France took an unexpected turn for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Delhi airport, setting off a controversy that has since taken a political turn.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann fined ₹50,000 at Delhi airport over undeclared goods

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was fined ₹50,000 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after customs officials allegedly found undeclared items in his luggage following his return from France. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed the episode political harassment, while customs sources said the penalty was imposed because certain goods were not declared.

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Mann, who returned from Paris on an Air France flight along with his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, was stopped on October 19 night while exiting through the Green Channel, which is meant for passengers with “nothing to declare.”

Officials then examined his baggage and reportedly found items that required clearance through the Red Channel.

According to reports, officials said that the ₹50,000 amount was a customs duty levied over “undeclared luxury goods.” AAP, however, alleged the CM was held for nearly three hours before being allowed to leave.

Items found in baggage

Customs sources said the luggage contained “everyday items,” including shoes, belts, clothes, daily-use watches and jewellery. Two Punjab government officials — Principal Secretary Ravi Bhagat and Resident Commissioner S Karuna Raju — were initially made to pay the ₹50,000 penalty, which was later reimbursed by the Chief Minister.

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MUST READ: Punjab government announces 8% DA hike for employees, pensioners from October 1

The exact nature and value of the goods have not been officially detailed by the Customs Department. Airport sources have described them as undeclared luxury items, while AAP has maintained that they were personal, daily-use belongings.

What officials have said

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Customs officials have not issued a detailed public statement naming the items or explaining the calculation of the duty. According to reports, sources within the Delhi airport customs department said that the ₹50,000 penalty was imposed because Mann failed to declare certain items in his luggage.

The controversy has quickly turned political with AAP framing it as harassment of a sitting CM and the BJP alleging a customs-rule violation. No formal response from Mann’s office or the Customs Department has clarified the full list of items involved.

DON'T MISS: 'Punjab now has the second-worst debt-to-GDP ratio in India': Congress steps up attack on AAP

AAP alleges political targeting

AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu alleged that Mann was detained for around three hours and issued a ₹50,000 challan. He claimed airport officials told the CM that they were acting under “tremendous pressure from above,” though he did not specify who had applied the alleged pressure.

The party also linked the incident to Mann’s Paris visit, saying he had travelled to promote Punjab’s regional products at a major food exhibition. AAP leaders accused the Centre of attempting to “humiliate” the Punjab CM and the people of Punjab.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 12:30 PM IST
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