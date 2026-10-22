Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann fined ₹50,000 at Delhi airport over undeclared goods

Officials then examined his baggage and reportedly found items that required clearance through the Red Channel.

According to reports, officials said that the ₹50,000 amount was a customs duty levied over “undeclared luxury goods.” AAP, however, alleged the CM was held for nearly three hours before being allowed to leave.

Items found in baggage

Customs sources said the luggage contained “everyday items,” including shoes, belts, clothes, daily-use watches and jewellery. Two Punjab government officials — Principal Secretary Ravi Bhagat and Resident Commissioner S Karuna Raju — were initially made to pay the ₹50,000 penalty, which was later reimbursed by the Chief Minister.

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The exact nature and value of the goods have not been officially detailed by the Customs Department. Airport sources have described them as undeclared luxury items, while AAP has maintained that they were personal, daily-use belongings.

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ ਕੋਈ ਮੌਕਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਣ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਜਦੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਇੱਜ਼ਤ ਨਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਏਅਰਪੋਰਟ ਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਤ ਤਿੰਨ ਘੰਟੇ ਇਸੇ ਖਿੱਝ ਤਹਿਤ ਰੋਕੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਰੋਕਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜ਼ੂਦ ਅਦਾਲਤੀ ਹੁਕਮ ਨਾਲ ਪੈਰਿਸ ਕਿਉਂ ਗਏ? ਅਤੇ ਉਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਉੱਥੋਂ ਜਾਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਅਦ 50 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਦਾ ਚਲਾਣ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ — Baltej Pannu (@BaltejPannu) October 20, 2026

What officials have said

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Customs officials have not issued a detailed public statement naming the items or explaining the calculation of the duty. According to reports, sources within the Delhi airport customs department said that the ₹50,000 penalty was imposed because Mann failed to declare certain items in his luggage.

The controversy has quickly turned political with AAP framing it as harassment of a sitting CM and the BJP alleging a customs-rule violation. No formal response from Mann’s office or the Customs Department has clarified the full list of items involved.

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AAP alleges political targeting

AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu alleged that Mann was detained for around three hours and issued a ₹50,000 challan. He claimed airport officials told the CM that they were acting under “tremendous pressure from above,” though he did not specify who had applied the alleged pressure.

The party also linked the incident to Mann’s Paris visit, saying he had travelled to promote Punjab’s regional products at a major food exhibition. AAP leaders accused the Centre of attempting to “humiliate” the Punjab CM and the people of Punjab.