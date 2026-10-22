Swiggy shares fall 5% as Citi sees Eternal food delivery push to cloud outlook

Swiggy Ltd shares fell 5% in Thursday's trade after Citi said Eternal Ltd's renewed focus on food delivery (FD segment growth could weigh on the rival's outlook. The foreign brokerage said continued margin expansion in Swiggy's core food-delivery business and potential growth contributions from Toing could cushion the impact, Bloomberg quoted the Citi note as saying.
Following the development, Swiggy Ltd shares fell 4.92% to a session low of Rs 211.50 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 222.45. The stock opened at Rs 221 and touched a high of Rs 221 during the session.