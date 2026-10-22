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Garden Reach, Mazagon Dock shares: Goldman Sachs says 'Sell' GRSE, MDL; stocks fall up to 8%

Garden Reach, Mazagon Dock shares: Goldman Sachs says 'Sell' GRSE, MDL; stocks fall up to 8%

GRSE2,024.10(2.96%)

Goldman Sachs suggested a target of Rs 1,515 for GRSE, implying 25 per cent potential downside. The global investment bank suggested a target of Rs 1,855 for Mazagon Dock.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 11:36 AM IST
Garden Reach, Mazagon Dock shares: Goldman Sachs says 'Sell' GRSE, MDL; stocks fall up to 8%DAMP Capital earlier said delays in approvals and contracting of major defence shipbuilding programmes remain a near-term overhang, impacting order inflow visibility for MDL, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd fell up to 8 per cent in Thursday's trade after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on both the stocks with 'Sell' recommendations.

Goldman Sachs suggested a target of Rs 1,515 on GRSE, implying 25 per cent potential downside. The global investment bank suggested a target of Rs 1,855 on Mazagon Dock, suggesting a downside of 7.13 per cent.

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Following the development, GRSE shares fell 7.63 per cent to Rs 1,868.15. Mazagon Dock shares slipped 6.69 per cent to Rs 1,863.75. Both the stocks later recovered and were down about 4 per cent each.

Earlier on October 7, DAM Capital in a note said shipyards may see peak revenue growth and margins in FY27, supported by execution of a significant portion of their high-margin defence order books. It said FY28 could see margin normalisation as execution shifts towards relatively lower-margin contracts.

It said delays in approvals and contracting of major defence shipbuilding programmes remain a near-term overhang, impacting order inflow visibility for MDL, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard and other players.

That said,  "With the recent correction in shipyard stocks, valuations have become more reasonable, improving the risk-reward. We believe investors should start looking to accumulate quality names," it said.

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Among GRSE's key order opportunities to watch are Coastal research vessel; NG Corvette (already declared as L-1 for five ships); NG survey vessels large; NG fast patrol vessels; NG ocean going patrol vessels; multi-purpose vessels; fast interceptor vessels; water jet FAC; P17B; and mine counter measure vessels, ICICI Securities said this month.

For MDL, eyes are on six submarines P 75 (I); extension of P75 order for three additional submarines; next-gen destroyers (four for MDSL); and eight next-gen frigates. Besides, there may be a steady inflow of MRLC orders, ICICI Securities said earlier this month.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 11:36 AM IST
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