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eMudhra shares plunge 14%, take three-day fall to 34%; here's why

eMudhra shares plunge 14%, take three-day fall to 34%; here's why

HDFCBANK694.20(1.80%)

EMudhra shares fell 14 per cent to hit a low of Rs 369.40 apiece. This was in addition to 20 per cent fall on the counter in the previous session. The stock was also down 2.99 per cent on October 19.  

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 10:04 AM IST
eMudhra shares plunge 14%, take three-day fall to 34%; here's whyeMudhra clarified that the incident has no connection with eMudhra’s Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign businesses.

Shares of eMudhra Ltd, an Indian certificate authority (CA), tumbled 14 per cent in Thursday's trade after it came under fire as eight of its certificates were found to have dangerously weak security keys, which could potentially allow attackers to create a fake digital certificate for almost any website.

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EMudhra shares fell 14 per cent to hit a low of Rs 369.40 apiece. This was in addition to 20 per cent fall on the counter in the previous session after the report. The stock was also down 2.99 per cent on October 19.

eMudhra clarified that the incident has no connection with eMudhra’s Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign businesses. The global TLS business runs on infrastructure that is completely separate from the India DSC business. DSC and eSign services in India are running normally, it said.

eMudhra added that an independent researcher found that the weak keys could be reverse-engineered possibly with AI-assisted techniques and reported this to the major root programs such as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla, eMudhra said on Wednesday.

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"The affected global TLS business is a very small part of eMudhra’s operations and accounts for around 1 per cent of the company’s revenue. However, this may have some reputational risks on eMudhra which cannot be quantified," it said.

eMudhra said it was working directly with customers who may be affected to give them replacement certificates, so that critical services are not disrupted. The company is also working with the root programs and continues its root-cause investigation.

The matter related to eight of eMudhra’s several intermediate CAs that were trusted as part of its Global TLS business. These issuing CAs were created under eMudhra’s ECC root in a Key Generation Ceremony (KGC) held on April 30, 2025, using FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Hardware Security Modules (HSMs).

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"A flaw in the KGC caused a wrap/unwrap step to produce a second set of weak keys alongside the
original strong keys. The weak keys were the ones published to the browser root stores. eMudhra is working to establish the root cause. These roots and issuing CAs have gone through independent audits for two years in a row, and have been in browser trust lists since mid 2025," it noted.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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