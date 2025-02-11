Punjab's money is for Punjabis, not Raghav Chadha: BJP's Radhika Khera blasts Bhagwant Mann over Z+ security to AAP MP

BJP's Radhika Khera has raised sharp questions about AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Z+ security, calling it a misuse of Punjab's taxpayers' money. In a strongly worded post on social media, Khera criticised the Punjab government for what she described as unnecessary security arrangements for Chadha.

"Janaab @BhagwantMann ji, Punjab's money is for the people of Punjab, not for Raghav Chadha!" Khera wrote. "A Rajya Sabha MP with ‘0 contribution to the country’, ‘no contribution to Punjab’, and no contribution to the party. Famous only for ‘paid social media promotion,’ why does he have 100+ security personnel?"

Khera posed a series of questions: "Who is Raghav Chadha? Is he the CM of Punjab? No. Is there any danger to his life? No. Then why is Punjab taxpayers' money being wasted on his Z+ security? When is this protection being removed? When will this plunder of Punjab's money stop?"

In July 2022, the Punjab government appointed Chadha as the chairman of its Advisory Committee. His role was to oversee financial planning, help make Punjab debt-free, and advise on implementing “pro-people” initiatives. However, the appointment was met with criticism from political opponents.

Congress leaders were quick to join the chorus against Chadha. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of ceding too much power to Chadha. “Punjabis did not vote for this change. It seems @BhagwantMann ji has handed over the Punjab government on contract,” Warring said.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa drew a historical parallel, likening Chadha's appointment to Sir Henry Lawrence’s role as British Resident in Punjab in 1846. “Raghav Chadha today has been appointed as the representative of the @AAPDelhi Durbaar in Punjab,” Bajwa remarked in a tweet.

The controversy over Chadha’s security has intensified political debate in Punjab, with opposition leaders questioning the priorities of the AAP-led government.

