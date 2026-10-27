Quote of the Day by Akash Ambani: 'The ability of technology to create equality in today's society has always inspired me'

Who is Akash Ambani?

Akash Ambani is an Indian businessman and the eldest son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. He serves as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, playing a key role in the company’s telecommunications and digital services businesses.

Born on October 23, 1991, Akash represents the next generation of the Ambani family, which has a significant presence in India’s corporate landscape. He graduated from Brown University in the United States and has taken on leadership responsibilities within the Reliance Group, particularly in expanding Jio’s digital ecosystem, telecommunications infrastructure and technology-driven services.

Under his leadership, Jio has continued to strengthen its position in India’s telecom sector, with a focus on 5G connectivity, digital platforms and emerging technologies. Akash has also been associated with Reliance’s broader efforts to expand its digital and consumer-facing businesses, helping shape the group’s technology-led growth strategy.

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When was this quote said by Akash Ambani?

Akash Ambani shared this statement publicly on June 17, 2024, via a post on X.

The quote reflects his long-standing focus on using affordable telecom networks, local language AI, and deep tech to bridge social and economic gaps across India.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that technology is a powerful equaliser that can give everyone, regardless of their wealth or background, the same access to opportunities, knowledge, and tools.

Instead of letting tech remain a luxury for the privileged few, the focus is on breaking down traditional societal barriers by making connectivity, education, and digital resources affordable and available to all. Ultimately, it expresses a vision where digital progress actively closes the gap between different social classes rather than widening it.