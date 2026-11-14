Quote of the Day by Azim Premji: 'Private sector cannot substitute the role of the government in primary education'

Who is Azim Premji

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Azim Premji is an Indian tech magnate, investor, and one of the world's most prominent living philanthropists. Often referred to as the "Czar of the Indian IT Industry," he is best known for transforming Wipro Limited from a small family-run cooking oil business into a multi-billion-dollar global software and outsourcing giant.

In 1966, at age 21, Premji was forced to drop out of Stanford University following his father’s sudden death. He returned to India to take control of the family firm, Western Indian Vegetable Products Ltd. He expanded the business from consumer care (shortening, soaps, and lighting) into industrial engineering. In 1977, he renamed the firm Wipro.

When the Indian government expelled IBM in 1979, Premji seized the opportunity, steering Wipro directly into the emerging computer hardware and software market.

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Under his leadership across four decades, Wipro evolved into a premier global IT outsourcing enterprise spanning over 60 countries. In 2019, he stepped down as executive chairman, handing the leadership to his son, Rishad Premji.

When was this quote said by Azim Premji?

Azim Premji first made this core argument in 2001, shortly after establishing the Azim Premji Foundation to work directly with India's public schooling system.

When launching his philanthropic work in rural Karnataka, he framed the foundation's mission strictly around strengthening—not replacing—state-run schools.

What does this quote mean?

The quote means that only a government-backed school system has the reach, obligation, and capacity to provide free and fair primary education to every child. While private organisations and charities can support and improve schooling, they cannot replace the state as the main provider of basic education.

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Azim Premji emphasises that the proper role of the private sector and philanthropy is to act as a partner rather than a replacement. By helping train teachers, improve curricula, and strengthen public institutions, private efforts can uplift the existing government system so that all children get an equal start in life.