Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
mutual funds
Flexicap funds pull ₹1,886 crore from international equities: Is domestic investing back in favour?

Flexicap funds pull ₹1,886 crore from international equities: Is domestic investing back in favour?

India's top 28 flexicap funds reduced their international equity exposure in October 2026, even as they selectively added overseas stocks. The shift towards telecom, real estate and automobiles raises questions about whether domestic equities are regaining favour among fund managers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 15, 2026 4:35 AM IST
Flexicap funds pull ₹1,886 crore from international equities: Is domestic investing back in favour?The top 28 flexicap funds recorded net outflows of ₹1,886 crore from international equities between September and October 2026, making it the sector with the highest net reduction in exposure.

Leading flexicap mutual funds appear to be recalibrating their investment strategies, reducing exposure to international equities while increasing allocations to domestic sectors such as telecom, real estate and automobiles.

According to Sebi data, the top 28 flexicap funds recorded net outflows of ₹1,886 crore from international equities between September and October 2026, making it the sector with the highest net reduction in exposure.

Advertisement

The shift comes amid contrasting investment decisions in global technology stocks, suggesting that fund managers are becoming increasingly selective about overseas investments rather than abandoning international diversification altogether.

Microsoft, Meta see significant reductions

Among the biggest changes was Microsoft Corporation, where reported exposure declined by ₹1,532 crore. Infosys followed with a reduction of ₹598 crore, although it is classified as a domestic IT company.

Meta Platforms witnessed complete exits worth ₹4,107 crore, with the data attributing the transaction to PPFAS.

Nvidia Corporation also featured among the complete exits, with exposure worth ₹270 crore eliminated.

However, the selling was not uniform across international equities.

Netflix emerged as the largest fresh purchase, attracting ₹4,494 crore from PPFAS. This contrasting positioning indicates that fund managers may be reassessing individual companies based on valuations, earnings prospects and portfolio concentration.

Advertisement

The reported figures reflect changes in portfolio exposure by value and should not necessarily be interpreted as equivalent cash flows.

MUST READ: Direct vs regular mutual funds: Are investors paying a lifetime commission for one-time advice?

Domestic sectors attract significant capital

While international equities recorded the largest sectoral outflow, domestic-oriented sectors witnessed substantial increases in exposure.

Telecom services topped the list with net inflows of ₹2,038 crore, followed by realty at ₹1,169 crore and automobiles at ₹923 crore.

DLF recorded the highest increase in individual stock exposure at ₹1,290 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel at ₹919 crore and Mahindra & Mahindra at ₹591 crore.

Advertisement

Eternal and Max Healthcare Institute also attracted increased exposure worth ₹569 crore and ₹532 crore, respectively.

These allocations suggest growing interest in businesses linked to domestic consumption, infrastructure development and services demand.

ALSO READ: Large-and-midcap fund inflows surge 99% as smallcaps lose momentum: Where is mutual fund money moving?

Is domestic investing becoming more attractive?

Several considerations could influence such portfolio decisions, including overseas equity valuations, currency fluctuations, domestic corporate earnings expectations and diversification requirements.

A weaker rupee can increase the rupee value of overseas holdings, while global market volatility can affect their attractiveness. However, the FinAlpha data does not establish whether these factors directly influenced October's transactions.

For investors, the developments highlight the importance of distinguishing short-term portfolio adjustments from long-term investment strategies. International equities can still provide geographical diversification and exposure to businesses unavailable in Indian markets.

ALSO READ: ₹10,000 SIP becoming unaffordable? Why cutting it to ₹2,000 may be better than stopping

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 15, 2026 4:35 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more