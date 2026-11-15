Beyond Diwali and Navratri: Is Mumbai's property market becoming less dependent on festive buying?

In October alone, Mumbai recorded 12,690 property registrations, representing 9% annual growth.

Diwali registrations hit four-year high

Mumbai registered 3,683 properties during the 11-day Diwali period between November 1 and 11, 2026, compared with 3,668 during the corresponding festive period last year.

Although the increase was marginal at 0.4%, registrations reached their highest level for the comparable Diwali period in four years.

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Revenue collections showed stronger growth, rising 13% to ₹384 crore from ₹339 crore in 2025.

The divergence between transaction volumes and revenue collections suggests that higher-value transactions contributed more significantly to government revenue.

In 2023, Mumbai recorded 3,346 Diwali-period registrations, generating ₹252 crore. Registrations subsequently declined to 2,339 in 2024 before recovering sharply in 2025.

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Are auspicious dates losing their influence?

Interestingly, property registrations remained active even during Shraddh, traditionally considered an inauspicious period for major purchases.

Mumbai recorded 3,419 registrations between September 26 and October 10, 2026.

Activity strengthened during Navratri, with 4,680 registrations between October 11 and 19, followed by 3,683 during Diwali.

The figures indicate that homebuyers continued completing transactions across different religious and festive periods.

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What is sustaining Mumbai's housing demand?

The steady registration numbers suggest that underlying housing demand remains resilient despite fluctuations in festive activity.

Financial preparedness, household requirements, access to home loans and project availability may influence purchasing decisions alongside traditional preferences.

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For developers, consistent registrations across different periods could indicate a more predictable sales environment rather than excessive dependence on seasonal demand.

Sustained interests

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said:

“Mumbai's residential market has maintained a steady pace of activity through the festive season. While the marginal increase in Diwali-period registrations indicates that transaction volumes have remained broadly stable, the 13% rise in revenue collections points to a higher value of transactions being registered.”

He added that continued registration growth during the first 10 months reflected sustained homebuyer interest.