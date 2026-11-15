From Partition to the Emergency: 8 books by Indian political leaders that document history

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Here are eight books by Indian political figures worth exploring.

The Discovery of India - Jawaharlal Nehru

Written during his imprisonment at Ahmednagar Fort in 1944, The Discovery of India explores India's civilisation, culture, philosophy and historical evolution. India's first Prime Minister reflects on the country's diversity and examines the ideas that shaped his vision of a modern, democratic nation.

The Story of My Experiments with Truth - Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography traces his journey from childhood to his experiences in England and South Africa. The book explores the development of his principles of truth, non-violence and civil resistance, offering insights into the philosophy behind India's independence movement.

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India Divided - Dr Rajendra Prasad

Published in 1946, India Divided examines the political debates surrounding Partition. Written by India's first President, the book presents arguments against the division of British India and documents the concerns surrounding the country's future before Independence.

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The Insider - PV Narasimha Rao

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao explored Indian politics through fiction in The Insider, published in 1998. The novel follows Anand through political rivalries, party factionalism and the complexities of public life, offering a fictionalised perspective on the corridors of power.

My Country, My Life - LK Advani

Published in 2008, My Country, My Life recounts veteran BJP leader LK Advani's political journey. The memoir discusses Partition, the Emergency, the Ram Rath Yatra and the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party, presenting his perspective on India's changing political landscape.

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The Dramatic Decade: The Indira Gandhi Years - Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's 2014 book revisits the turbulent 1970s, including the Bangladesh Liberation War, the Emergency and the Congress party's electoral defeat in 1977. Drawing on his political experience, Mukherjee examines the challenges that shaped Indian democracy.

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Belonging: A Journey of Love - Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi's memoir offers a personal perspective on her journey from Italy to India's political establishment. It explores her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, her association with the Nehru-Gandhi family and her eventual leadership of the Congress party.

Prison Diary - Jayaprakash Narayan

Prison Diary offers a glimpse into the experiences and reflections of Jayaprakash Narayan, a prominent leader of the movement against the Emergency imposed in 1975. His writings reflect concerns about civil liberties, democratic institutions and political repression during one of India's most controversial periods.