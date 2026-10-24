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Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver'

Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver'

He made these remarks while speaking about India's economic potential at the dawn of the 21st century, framing the youth as the primary drivers of the country's upcoming growth. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver'Dhirubhai Ambani was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate

“Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Ambani believed in creating an ecosystem where professionals were left alone to execute their ideas, rather than being micro-managed​​​​​​.

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Who was Dhirubhai Ambani?     

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani delivered this core management philosophy at the turn of the millennium, framing India's economic potential at the dawn of the 21st century.

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The quote belongs to a definitive set of core doctrines he articulated in his final active years (leading up to his passing in July 2002). During this period, he heavily championed the institutional transition of Reliance Industries into the hands of younger corporate leaders, reinforcing his long-standing business ethos: "We bet on people."

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that the key to unlocking human potential lies in trust, empowerment, and proper resource allocation rather than strict control. Dhirubhai Ambani argues that every young individual possesses boundless latent energy and capability, but this potential remains stagnant without the right conditions.

By advocating for a "proper environment" and "support," he outlines a leadership style centred on providing infrastructure, psychological safety, and freedom to execute ideas.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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